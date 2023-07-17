FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional’s emergency department is the first in Arkansas to earn the Emergency Nurses Association Lantern Award and one of 53 in the world in 2023.

According to a press release from Washington Regional, the award recognizes emergency departments that exemplify exceptional and innovative leadership, practice, education, advocacy and research.

“The Washington Regional emergency department team is honored to receive this award,” said Emergency Department Director Danita Mullins, RN. “This achievement shows our team members’ dedication to their patients and to fulfilling Washington Regional’s vision of being the best place for our patients to receive care and the best place for our staff to provide that care.”

The release says Lantern Award recipients must demonstrate a commitment to quality, safety, and a healthy work environment.