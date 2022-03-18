FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional announced that it is ending COVID-19 drive-thru testing and hotline operations due to low demand.

In a press release, the health provider announced that March 18 will be the last day for these services at their Fayetteville location at 3318 N. Northhills Blvd. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations and booster doses remain available at that location for people age 12 and over on Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No appointment is necessary.

Washington Regional states that those still needing COVID-19 testing should contact their local pharmacy or health department for testing information. The Washington Regional Urgent Care located at 3 E. Appleby Road in Fayetteville will continue to serve patients with symptoms of respiratory illness who need to be seen by a provider and test for COVID-19 if necessary.

The Urgent Care location is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

An automated COVID-19 information line will remain available at 479-463-2055 with details about vaccinations and other testing locations.

Washington Regional’s COVID-19 hotline and testing clinic first opened in March 2020. Since that time, team members have performed more than 104,000 COVID-19 tests and answered nearly 157,000 hotline calls.