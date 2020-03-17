Washington Regional experiences high volume of patients, outlines criteria for screenings of COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional COVID-19 Screening Clinic and Screening Hotline are experiencing a high volume of patients at their testing clinics and hotlines.

According to a release, Washington Regional will only be testing patients who meet the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.

The people who meet the following criteria will be tested:

Symptoms of an upper respiratory infection (fever, cough, shortness of breath) that has not previously been diagnosed by a healthcare provider as another illness, such as flu or strep, AND at least one of the following:

at least one of the following: Are age 65 or older OR

Have a chronic health condition, such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, or immunodeficiency OR

Have had contact with someone who has had a positive Coronavirus test OR

Are a healthcare worker

Nearly 200 patients have been evaluated at the Fayetteville screening clinic, and hotline staff have answered almost 1,200 calls.

The clinic asks for people to be patient as they continue to provide testing. They have also provided the following statement for patients to follow before visiting the screening clinic.

Please do the following before visiting the screening clinic: If you are not seriously ill, stay home and consult your primary care provider. If you don’t have a primary care provider, utilize the UAMS digital screening tool (www.uamshealth.com/healthnow) OR call the Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Hotline at 479.463.2055. Healthcare professionals will be able to advise you if you need further evaluation at our screening clinic.

Washington Regional Coronavirus (COVID-19) Screening Center hours of operation are 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., 7 days per week. The clinic is located at 3318 N. North Hills Boulevard in Fayetteville. The Washington Regional Coronavirus Hotline is 479.463.2055 and is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

For more information on Washington Regional’s response to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the latest updates, visit www.wregional.com/main/coronavirus.