Washington Regional extends visiting hours, will allow additional visitors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington Regional Medical Center has updated its visitor policy to extend visiting hours and increase the number of additional visitors for some patients.

All visitors will still be required to wear masks while on the hospital campus, pass a coronavirus screening, practice social distancing and use hand sanitizer, according to a news release.

Remote visitation online will be an option for those who fail the screening. The Tyson Commons Cafeteria and Apothecary Coffee Café remain closed to visitors.

The updated policies listed below allow visitors for patients in certain categories. Failure to follow policy guidelines will result in the visitor being asked to leave the campus.

Inpatient care not related to COVID-19: Each patient may have their desired number of visitors during their stay. However, only two visitors may be present at a time. Hospital visitation hours are from 4:30 a.m.– 9 p.m. Visitors are to remain in the patient room with an appropriately worn facemask during their visit. Terminally ill patients should be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and may be allowed more than two visitors at a time.

COVID-19 Patients: Visitors for COVID-19 patients may only enter when a patient is receiving end-of-life care. These should be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and more than one visitor may be allowed.

Outpatient Procedures: Patients may be accompanied by two patient representatives. During the procedure, visitors will be asked to wait in the patient room or designated waiting areas. Masking, social distancing, and all other infection prevention and control practices shall be adhered to as a condition of visitation. If the patient is admitted to the hospital, visitors will be asked to follow the hospital visitor guidelines during the patient’s hospital stay.

Emergency Department: Patients not being evaluated for COVID-19 may be accompanied by two patient visitors. Visitors will be asked to wait in the patient room or designated waiting area. Masking, social distancing and all other infection prevention and control practices shall be adhered to as a condition of visitation. If an ER patient is admitted to the hospital, visitors will be asked to follow the hospital visitor guidelines during the patient’s hospital stay.

Obstetric Patients: In the Labor and Delivery department, each patient may have their desired number of visitors during their stay. However, only two visitors may be present at a time. All labor and delivery unit visitors must be 14 or older. In the Postpartum Unit, each patient may have their desired number of visitors 14 and above, two at a time during their stay, except between the hours of 4 p.m.-7 p.m. when visitors are permitted four at a time with no age restrictions.

Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Patients: Both parents, or one parent and one support person, will be allowed to visit at the same time. Siblings and immediate family designated by parents of the patient will also be allowed to visit.

Willard Walker Hospice House Patients: Patients will be permitted four masked visitors at all times. Patients should be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and may be allowed more than four visitors.

Individuals who use a wheelchair or have special needs where the presence of a patient visitor may assist in patient care may be allowed a visitor outside of the designated visiting hours.

Visitation without limitation: A clergy member or lay person offering religious or spiritual

support may be physically present with a patient to pray or offer spiritual support.

The visitor policy may change if necessary due to any COVID-19 developments.

For more information on Washington Regional’s response to COVID-19, click here.