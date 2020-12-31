Washington Regional Medical Center, dealing with COVID-19 surge

WRMC: What do we do to curb the rate of growth and manage this?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional Medical Center (WRMC) President and CEO Larry Shackelford talked one-on-one with KNWA/FOX24 about dealing with the possibility of another COVID-19 surge, controlling the spread of the virus, vaccination, and the healthcare workers who have worked tirelessly for most of 2020.

Will the Christmas surge be bigger than the cases from Thanksgiving?

The most recent COVID-19 surge has WRMC preparing ways to make sure the hospital has enough room for patients.

A surge of patients who need in-patient care has been considered for all post-holidays — Thanksgiving and Christmas are no different, according to Shackelford. After Thanksgiving, across Arkansas, there was about a 30% increase in new cases and a 10% increase for in-patient care. We are concerned that after Christmas the trend will be equal, if not greater, and that it will continue.

UAMS has COVID-19 patient plans, such as doubling up patients in rooms, what is the plan for WRMC?

We’ve seen some hospitals in the state that lack beds, and one solution is doing double occupancy in single rooms. In NWA, the number of physical beds is not being restrained. At WRMC we have not had to do double occupancy — at this time.

Would non-COVID-related surgeries have to be delayed if cases continue to increase?

At WRMC, we look at the surge plan every day. We look at the numbers of patients, staffing matrix. There have been some times when we try to match what cases are scheduled and see the bed availability. There have been a couple of occasions that non-urgent cases [procedures] were not done that day. We have not had to cancel any cases. We have been able to get those done timely. Like most health systems, we look at this every day.

With the higher rate of spread, what’s the message to control spread?

Health care workers have done the right thing and have stepped up. I thank them for the work they do every day. There is hope with the vaccine, and I just ask healthcare workers to keep fighting the fight. We know that what we need to do, the three W’s — wash your hands, wear your mask, watch social distance. This holiday it’s important to not gather in large groups, reduce the New Year celebrations, and be with your nuclear family.

WRMC has access to PPE, testing, testing supplies and we have a good turn-around time. Our human resources are the most important, healthcare workers are being asked to do more. Giving them the tools they need to do the job is important.

WRMC has increased demand for access to nursing, especially for critical care nursing. Daily we look at our staffing. Many are having to work overtime, but at this point, we have been able to manage with what we have. Over the summer, the National Guard was here for about a 30-day period. There were 10, and they helped with phones and contact tracing.

Does staff have to take the vaccine?

Medical personnel is part of the Arkansas Department of Health’s (ADH) 1st Phase for vaccinations. We are in the ADH Phase 1-A. We are highly encouraging workers to take the vaccine. We have a wellness plan and I’m very encouraged by the numbers [of employees] who are taking the vaccine. We have not yet vaccinated everyone, but I’m very encouraged.

You can’t require employees to take the vaccine. There is guidance, and employers are able to mandate the vaccine. At this point, this is a safe vaccine and we recommend it but have not mandated the vaccine.

If large numbers [of employees] were to opt-out, is that concerning?

Yes. if we were to see across Arkansas, or the country, that would be a large concern. At WRMC we have seen workers who are thankful to have the opportunity to get the vaccine.

What is the priority to get treated at WRMC?

In all ERs, we say, “it’s not first-come, first-served, it’s worst-come first-served,” which happens every day. In a portion of the ER, those who have COVID symptoms are taken care of in a separate part of the emergency room.

Staff exposure to COVID-19 is there any issue with employees having to quarantine?

Yes. Like lots of employers, we deal every day with workers who have COVID or are in close contact with someone who has it. We do our own internal contact tracing. We have found that most employees come in contact outside of the workplace. Like with most employers it is a task.

The COVID variant. Are the signs and symptoms the same as the original COVID?

There are travel recommendations at the national level from the Centers for Disease Control and the ADH has issued travel warnings. Unnecessary travel should not be done. Regarding the variant, from what I understand the signs and symptoms are really the same, there is not a lot of difference. There haven’t been any cases in Arkansas but there is a concern that people are traveling to places where the variant is. This gets back to the guidelines that if you have to travel — get tested.

The virus has been here for almost a year, what is WRMC and the Winter Task Force goals for 2021?

As 2020 winds down and 2021 arrives, there are goals. WRMC and the Winter Task Force want to be sure there are enough beds. We are looking at what are things we need to do to have the number of beds. Making sure healthcare workers have the tools they need to do the job. From my perspective, although today we have adequate beds, I am concerned with the pattern we’re seeing, the increase in cases, and the rate of growth. I ask, “What can we do now, what do we do to change the curve, what do we do to curb the rate of growth and manage this?”

As a final thought, Shackelford said hospitals and emergency rooms deal with infectious disease. If people are sick, don’t delay health care. Come to the hospital or the ER, it is safe.