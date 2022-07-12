FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional’s Medical Records Department, currently located in Washington Regional Medical Center, will begin serving patients at a new location effective Wednesday, July 13.

According to a press release, the new location will “provide easier access for patients” and is located across the street from the hospital at 3318 N. Northhills Blvd., Ste. 110. The Washington Regional Medical Records Department is open for in-person records requests Monday–Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be reached at 479-463-1158.