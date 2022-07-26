FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional Medical Center has been recognized as the #1 hospital in Arkansas for the second consecutive year in the newly released U.S. News & World Report 2022-23 Best Hospitals list.

According to a press release, the annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings are designed “to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.” Washington Regional was also ranked as the Best Hospital in the Ozarks Region for the fourth consecutive year.

“Washington Regional has long been the region’s leading health care system. Now, for a second year, these national rankings prove we are also leading the state in high-performing care,” said Washington Regional President and CEO Larry Shackelford. “It has always been our vision to be both the best place for our patients to receive care, and the best place for our team members to provide that care. This recognition demonstrates our commitment to improving the health of people in the communities we serve and highlights the outstanding dedication of our medical, nursing and support staff team members.”

For the 2022-2023 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15

specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. State and metro area rankings reflect the highest performing hospitals in the area across multiple areas of care.

Washington Regional earned a high-performing designation in nine procedures and conditions evaluated by the publication – more than any other hospital in the state. A designation of high performing indicates a hospital performed better than the national average in a given procedure or condition. The publication recognized Washington Regional as a high performing hospital for:

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Heart attack

Heart failure

Hip replacement

Kidney failure

Knee replacement

Lung cancer surgery

Stroke

Uterine cancer surgery

“The hospitals named to the U.S. News Honor Roll excel across numerous specialties and service lines,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “When patients and their medical professionals are considering their options for care, the rankings are designed to help them identify hospitals that are superior in the kind of care they may need.”

U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance using a variety of measures such as outcomes,

complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists.

The complete rankings are available here.