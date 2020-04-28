Washington Regional not rushing to resume elective procedures

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Even as Arkansas eases restrictions and allows elective procedures to resume, not all hospitals are rushing the process.

Washington Regional released a statement in which it states that the hospital is actively trying to resume elective procedures, but the current priority remains the COVID-19 testing of symptomatic patients and healthcare workers. The hospital also notes that it has limited capacity to test asymptomatic patients.

As soon as the hospital meets the criteria set forth by Governor Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health, elective surgeries will begin to resume.