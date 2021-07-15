Washington Regional opens cancer support center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A $1.5 million dollar gift from a local company ensures Arkansans fighting cancer won’t have to do it alone.

Washington Regional on July 15 held a dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting for the new, state-of-the-art J.B. Hunt Transport Services Cancer Support Center.

The nearly 10,000 square ft. facility in Fayetteville provides help and comfort to those who are fighting the disease.

“It really speaks to Washington Regional as a system,” Jason Kelly, director of outreach services at Washington Regional, said. “They see the value of helping people complete treatment that they actually offer this at no cost. And you don’t have to be a Washington Regional patient. You don’t have to have anything to do with this system. If you’re here and you’re experiencing cancer, we’re going to help you.”

Upgrades to the Cancer Support Center include elevators, private bathrooms for overnight guests, and a pair of fully equipped kitchens.

It was made possible by a major grant from J.B. Hunt as well as gifts from private donors.