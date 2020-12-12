Washington Regional parking changes for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional has begun making preparations for vaccine distribution.

Starting Saturday, the hospital closed the south portion of employee parking lot V on the corner of Gregg and Appleby until further notice.

The north portion of lot V on the corner of Gregg and Futrall will remain open, but will only be accessible from Futrall

Any additional information on vaccine distribution from Washington Regional will be provided as it becomes available.

