Washington Regional plans to furlough some employees due to COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional is planning to furlough some employees due to COVID-19.

According to Washington Regional, the furlough will be done with the intent that those team members who are furloughed will return to work upon the conclusion of this public health emergency.

Washington Regional has not identified which workers could be furloughed, when it could happen or how long the furlough would last.

You can read the entire statement from Washington Regional below:

The impact of the Coronavirus public health emergency on the nation’s economy, in general, and on the healthcare sector, in particular, is well documented. More than 16 million Americans are currently unemployed and countless health systems across the nation and in Arkansas have implemented furloughs and other cost-saving measures. Federal and state public health authorities have mandated a reduction in non-urgent and non-emergent surgical, diagnostic and outpatient procedures. The effect of those measures has resulted in a significant loss of revenue for the nation’s hospitals. To date, Washington Regional has been able to utilize strategies that have afforded our team members the ability to receive their regular base pay even if they were not able to secure work for their customary hours. As with other health systems, Washington Regional is developing labor management plans that will include a furlough. A furlough is a reduction in days or weeks an employee may work – it is not a layoff. Implementation of a furlough will be done with the intent that those team members who are furloughed will return to work upon the conclusion of this public health emergency.

KNWA obtained a letter from an employee at Washington Regional. Read the letter in the image below.