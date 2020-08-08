Washington Regional receives quality achievement award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Washington Regional has received the Mission: Lifeline Silver Receiving Quality Achievement Award for using specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association in its treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.

“We commend Washington Regional for this award in recognition for following evidence-based guidelines for timely heart attack treatment,” said Tim Henry, M.D., Chair of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome Subcommittee. “We applaud the significant institutional commitment to their critical role in the system of care for quickly and appropriately treating heart attack patients.”

According to Washington Regional, over 250,000 people every year experience a sinus tachycardia (ST) elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart.

To prevent death, it is critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.

The goal of The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline is to reduce system barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks, beginning with the 911 call, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge.

The initiative provides tools, training and other resources to support heart attack care following protocols from the most recent evidence-based treatment guidelines.



Washington Regional earned the award by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for quick and appropriate treatment through emergency procedures to restore blood flow to blocked arteries in heart attack patients.



“Washington Regional is dedicated to providing the best possible care for patients who are experiencing a heart attack,” said Washington Regional Emergency Department Director Danita Mullins. “We are pleased to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in cardiac care through Mission: Lifeline.”

