Washington Regional recognizes environmental services team for constant hard work

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — For the past week, Washington Regional has been celebrating its environmental services team.

The team of about 75 people is made up of housekeepers, floor techs and trash techs.

Ed Morin is the Director of the EVS team at Washington Regional. He said even prior to the pandemic, cleanliness has always been a top priority for his staff. The pandemic has further emphasized the importance of his team’s work.

“We’re probably the only team in the hospital where everyone who comes here, we impact them and their visit,” said Morin. “If you go to the 5th floor, everything from the stairs to everything else, the buttons on the elevators, the lobbies. We clean and disinfect every aspect of this hospital.”

Morin said his team works 24 hours a day, seven days a week to keep the hospital clean and in working order.