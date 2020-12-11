Washington Regional releases implementation of COVID-19 surge plan

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Northwest Arkansas is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases and inpatient hospitalizations.

Washington Regional Medical Center currently has the capacity to treat both COVID and non-COVID patients.

The hospital monitors hospitalization trends and community infection prevalence and develops contingency plans to ensure that it is prepared for surges in demand for our services.

Birch Wright, Chief Operating Officer and Administrator, said the hospital is concerned about the next two to four weeks.

Read the full statement below: