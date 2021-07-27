Washington Regional responds to decision to require employees be vaccinated for COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional sent out a statement July 26 in response to its decision to require its staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

The statement says the decision was made due to the surge in cases and the availability of vaccines.

The hospital believes vaccination is the main way to avoid the return of stringent public health measures.

“As we move towards full FDA approval of the currently available vaccines, all health care workers

should get vaccinated for their own health, and to protect their colleagues, families, residents

of long-term care facilities and patients,” the release said.

The hospital also calls on all health care and long-term care employers to require their employees to be vaccinated against the virus.

“We stand with the growing number of experts and institutions that support the requirement for

universal vaccination of health workers,” the release said. “While we recognize some workers cannot be

vaccinated because of identified medical reasons and should be exempted from a mandate,

they constitute a small minority of all workers.”

The hospital says it recognizes the historical mistrust of health care institutions.

“We must continue to address workers’ concerns, engage with marginalized populations, and work with trusted messengers to improve vaccine acceptance,” the release said.