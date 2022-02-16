FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release on February 16, Washington Regional will revise hours of operation for its COVID-19 hotline and drive-thru testing clinic.

Effective Monday, February 21, the COVID-19 hotline, which can be reached at 479-463-2055 and provides information about COVID-19 illness, testing and vaccinations, will have the following schedule:

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Effective Saturday, February 19, the drive-thru testing clinic at 3318 N. Northhills Blvd. in Fayetteville will operate with the following schedule:

Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations and booster doses are also available for people age 12+ at the drive-thru clinic on Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

The drive-thru clinic serves people who have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to the

virus. Individuals who have respiratory illness and need to see a provider can be seen at the Washington Regional Urgent Care inside the William L. Bradley Plaza at 3 E. Appleby Road in Fayetteville.

The Urgent Care location is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn more about Washington Regional’s COVID-19 testing and vaccination services here.