FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional’s coronavirus screening clinic will be changing their hours beginning today, March 20.

The clinic’s hours of operation are changing to 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The clinic is located at 3318 N. North Hills Boulevard in Fayetteville and will remain open seven days a week.

For more information on Washington Regional’s response to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the latest updates, visit the website here.