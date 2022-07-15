FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Effective July 18, Washington Regional Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery Clinic, part of the Washington Regional Walker Heart Institute, will serve patients at a new location.

According to a press release from the healthcare provider, the clinic at 3267 N. Northhills Blvd. is moving across the street to the second floor of the Center for Health Services – Walker Heart Institute clinic building at 3211 N. Northhills Blvd. on the Washington Regional Medical Center campus in Fayetteville.

Surgeons Charles Cole, MD; James Counce, MD; Robert Jaggers, MD; Russell Wood, MD, as well as the clinic’s advanced practice providers, will continue to provide compassionate, high-quality care at the new location. Washington Regional Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery Clinic provides surgical procedures for the heart, lungs, esophagus and other thoracic procedures.