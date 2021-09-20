Washington Regional to acquire property for future expansion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional Medical System has acquired around 15 acres near the Washington Regional Campus in Fayetteville.

According to a news release from the hospital, the property, part of the Drake Farms development, is located adjacent to the Washington Regional campus and will allow for future expansion of services.

The release says plans for the property are being finalized and include facilities for expanded inpatient hospital services, outpatient surgical services, to include overnight stay capabilities, ambulatory care services, and a center for wellness focused on whole person care.

“Washington Regional’s mission is to improve the health of people in the communities we serve. The Northwest Arkansas community is among the fastest growing in the nation and acquiring this property will allow us to grow with it,” said Washington Regional President and CEO Larry Shackelford.

Drake Farms is a 175-acre mixed use development that will ultimately include residential, commercial and institutional space, as well as green space and other amenities, according to the release.

The hospital also acquired the option to purchase two additional parcels within the Drake Farms development consisting of around 25 acres of land in the future.