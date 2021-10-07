Washington Regional to offer free breast exams

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional is offering free clinical breast exams October 16.

The clinic will be 9 a.m. to noon at the J.B Hunt Transport Services Cancer Support Home on East Longview Street in Fayetteville.

Exams will be performed by physicians or registered nurse practitioners.

Director of Outreach services Jason Kelly of the Washington Regional Medical Foundation says the event is to help busy people in the community during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“It’s true to our mission here is trying to remove as many barriers as possible. So offering a clinic like this on a Saturday, it is at no cost at all,” Kelly said. “To remove the barrier of time, to remove the barrier of finances, that kinda checks those boxes.”

Appointments are required and space is limited. For more information and to schedule and appointment, call call (479) 404-2162 or email cancersupporthome@wregional.com.