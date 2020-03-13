Washington Regional to open COVID-19 screening clinic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional will begin operating a COVID-19 screening clinic at 3318 N. North Hills Boulevard in Fayetteville.

The hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week, according to Washington Regional.

People who suspect they have symptoms of the virus will be evaluated to identify their risk factors, including history of fever and respiratory symptoms.

Those that screen at risk for the coronavirus infection will have specimens obtained for further testing, according to Washington Regional.

They will then be asked to return home for self-quarantine until test results become available, or as instructed by the Arkansas Department of Health, according to Washington Regional.

If patients do not screen at risk and do not need further evaluation, they will be asked to return home and follow up with their primary care provider.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Until the screening center is open on Monday, March 16 at 10 a.m., all screening will be completed at the Washington Regional Urgent Care location located at 3 East Appleby Road, Suite 101.