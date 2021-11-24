Washington Regional to relocate COVID-19 vaccination site

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Effective Monday, November 29, Washington Regional will relocate its COVID-19 vaccination site from its Urgent Care location at 3 E. Appleby Road to the Washington Regional COVID-19 Testing Clinic, located at 3318 N. Northhills Blvd. in Fayetteville.

The Washington Regional COVID-19 Testing Clinic will be closed Wednesday–Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday and will reopen on Saturday, November 27.

The Washington Regional COVID-19 Testing Clinic provides:

Drive-thru testing for individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 and asymptomatic individuals who have been exposed to the virus, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., seven days a week

Drive-thru first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to individuals ages 12+ and booster doses for adults 18+ (effective November 29), 8 a.m. –3 p.m., Monday–Friday

Monoclonal antibody treatments by appointment with a referral for qualifying patients

To learn more about Washington Regional’s COVID-19 testing and vaccination services, visit wregional.com/main/coronavirus.