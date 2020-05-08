Washington Regional to relocate coronavirus screening clinic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Clinic, located at 3318 N. North Hills Boulevard in Fayetteville, will relocate to the Washington Regional Urgent Care location in the William L. Bradley Medical Plaza at 3 E. Appleby Road in Fayetteville.

As of May 11, this Urgent Care location will serve those who meet the CDC guidelines for coronavirus testing, may have been exposed to coronavirus, or have symptoms of respiratory illness, according to a press release.

Upon arrival at the Medical Plaza, people should follow signs to the Urgent Care Coronavirus and Respiratory Illness Clinic, which will have a dedicated entrance.

The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Individuals with other urgent care needs that are not related to the coronavirus or a respiratory illness should call their primary care physician or visit one of Washington Regional’s other Urgent Care locations in Bentonville, Springdale, Rogers, or Harrison.