Washington Regional to resume elective procedures

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional Medical Center announced that it would begin to resume elective procedures Monday, May 4th.

The hospital is following state guidelines, limiting services to only outpatient procedures that do not require an overnight stay. Patients must also test negative for the COVID-19 virus within 48 hours of surgery and must not have any symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Pre-surgery scheduling and testing will be provided by physician officers, anyone with questions is advised to contact their physician for assistance.