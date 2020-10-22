Washington Regional unveils two cleaning robots

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional is welcoming two new team members — self-cleaning robots, Fauci and The Germinator.

The two Xenex robots will join Flash and Violet who work to kill germs around the hospital using ultraviolet lights.

Dr. James Newton with Washington Regional said these robots can kill a substantial amount of germ in just five minutes.

“When you go in and clean a room with normal chemicals, you can’t get every nook and cranny and corner,” he said. “What the light does is penetrate those areas, so we can get there and more thoroughly clean a room.”

Newton said the robots are not used in rooms with patients as the chemicals could cause eye irritation.