Washington Regional Urgent Care offering COVID-19 vaccine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional Urgent Care centers are now offering free COVID-19 vaccines to people 18 years of age or older.

According to a news release from the hospital, the Moderna vaccine is offered each Wednesday at the Bentonville, Harrison, Rogers and Springdale locations.

The Fayetteville locations on Appleby Road continues to offer the Pfizer vaccine seven days a week.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases are increasing in Arkansas,” said Matt Browning Chief Medical Officer for Washington Regional Urgent Care. “Getting vaccinated is of great importance to achieve a safe immunity level for the state. Our realistic goal is to help the communities we serve reach 80% full vaccination for those who are eligible.”

The release says if recipients of the vaccine have insurance, the center will file the insurance company. There will still be no charge to the patient.

The hospital’s website has more information on the vaccine and how to sign up.