Washington state shooting suspect surrenders in Arkansas

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Washington state have confirmed that a man charged in the shooting death of his mother in May turned himself into police in Arkansas earlier this week.

The Seattle Times reported that Redmond Police spokesperson Andrea Wolf-Buck said 35-year-old Charles Kramer was staying with relatives in Bentonville, Arkansas before deciding to turn himself in.

King County prosecutors charged Kramer on Friday with premeditated first-degree murder after accusing him of shooting his 59-year-old mother Ramona Whited with a hunting rifle while she slept on May 13.

Court records do not yet indicate if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.