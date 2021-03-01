Washington Water Authority lifts conservation order, boil order still in place

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Customers of the Washington Water Authority (WWA) no longer need to take steps to conserve water.

The water provider said their request for water conservation has been released and people can use water normally.

Customers can call 479-267-2111 for more information.

The boil order for areas south of Morrow is still in effect.

Evansville, AR under a continued boil order.