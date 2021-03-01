Washington Water Authority lifts conservation order, boil order still in place

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Customers of the Washington Water Authority (WWA) no longer need to take steps to conserve water.

The water provider said their request for water conservation has been released and people can use water normally.

Customers can call 479-267-2111 for more information.

The boil order for areas south of Morrow is still in effect.

Evansville, AR under a continued boil order.

March 01, 2021

The customers along N Skylight Mountain RD, S Skylight Mountain RD, Antioch Rd, Dobbs Mountain RD, Hale Mountain RD, HWY 59, and all other roads off the main road are to remain under a boil order until further notice. WWA will be conducting the appropriate water quality testing this week. 

If you are still without water service in this area, please call the Washington Water Authority office to report the issue. Persons seeking further information about water conservation can call the Washington Water Authority offices Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., again the number is 479-267-2111.

Washington Water Authority

