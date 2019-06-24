Washington Water Authority urges customers to conserve water

The Washington Water Authority (WWA) is issuing an immediate request for water conservation for all WWA customers south of Farmington or Fayetteville.

Due to flooding on the Illinois River, a water main near Farmington broke on Sunday, causing outages for some customers in the south portion of the WWA system, the company says.

The conservation request applies to anyone in the area between Farmington and Prairie Grove, customers around Hogeye, Strickler, Evansville, any WWA customer south of Prairie Grove, any customer south, east, or west of West Fork, and all customers in the Sunset and Winslow area.

Washington Water Authority requests that all customers use water with caution and limit water use to necessities.

The company also asks customers to cease any outside watering.

Residents seeking further details can call the WWA offices at (479) 267-2111, or check the company’s website for the latest information.