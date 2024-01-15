FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Waste Management will be closed and not servicing trash or recycling routes on January 16 due to winter weather.

According to a press release from the company, this will affect customers in Farmington, Centerton, Tontitown, Avoca, Decatur, Van Buren, Altus, Russellville.

Trash collected on January 15-16 will be collected next week on their regular service day.

“As we continue to evaluate road conditions for the safety of our employees and the communities we serve, we will continue to provide updates as they become available,” said Jamie Vernon, public sector manager for WM.