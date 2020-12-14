WATCH: Arkansans receive first COVID-19 vaccinations in the state

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Several frontline health care workers will be the first to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in Arkansas Monday.

Officials with the Arkansas Department say the group will receive their vaccinations at 1:30 p.m.

Earlier in the day, Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted the first shipment of vaccines had arrived in the state.

The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization late Friday.

This is a developing story.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers