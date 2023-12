FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – On Wednesday, the media had a chance to sit down with Eric Mateos for the first time since he was hired by the Hogs at the beginning of December.

Mateos is not unfamiliar with the Razorbacks as he was a grad assistant under Sam Pittman when he coached the offensive line in 2013-15.

He said it was a no brainer to come work here once again as he’s been following the Hogs since he left.

