FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are finally back at home this week to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Hogs still hunting for that first SEC win of the season and they are eager to get it in Razorback Stadium this Saturday.

Hear what Landon Jackson, Eric Gregory, Isaiah Sategna and Max Fletcher had to say about the game in the videos above and below.

The Hogs and Bulldogs kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.