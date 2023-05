CONWAY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Making the state final competition in any sport should be a moment of celebration, but it was a bitter-sweet moment for the Bentonville baseball team as it is still dealing with the recent loss of one of its own.

Stephon Gryskiewicz died after falling off a cliff in Eureka Springs earlier this month.

Watch scenes from Bentonville’s emotional game against Springdale Har-Ber in the video above.