WATCH: Cellphone footage shows altercation between student and Arkansas police officer

CAMDEN, Ar. (KTVE) — A Camden Police Officer has been relieved of duty after an apparent altercation with a high school student.

According to a press release from the Camden Police Department, Chief Boyd Woody was made aware of the incident on Monday morning when he was shown cell phone footage of Camden Officer Jake Perry in an apparent altercation with a student at Camden High School.

The footage appears to show the officer standing behind the student with his arm around the student’s throat.

According to Chief Woody, the officer has been relieved of duty effective immediately pending an investigation.

Chief Wood also stated that he would not tolerate misconduct from his officers and that this matter will be dealt with accordingly.

