FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team is getting ready for the final Crimson and Cardinal Classic against No. 19 Oklahoma in Tulsa on Saturday.

Eric Musselman also gave an update on Trevon Brazile’s injury saying he is dealing with a severe ankle sprain and he won’t be participating in practice on Wednesday.

Hear more of what Musselman and Makhi Mitchell said ahead of the matchup with the Sooners in the video above.

No. 19 Oklahoma and Arkansas tipoff at 3 p.m. in the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday.