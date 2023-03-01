FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — March is here which means it’s all about basketball this month.

The Farmington boys and girls varsity high school basketball teams have had an impressive run this year with a combined 68-1 record.

KNWA/FOX24’s chief photographer Brad Horn looks behind the scenes as the teams prepare for a state title run and the bigger takeaways from the season in the video above.

Both teams continue their state playoff run on March 2 in Blytheville with the boys playing Mills University at 5:30 p.m. and the girls battling Arkadelphia at 4:30 p.m.