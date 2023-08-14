FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 15-year-old from Fayetteville will be on national TV competing in the semifinals of American Ninja Warrior.

Joseph Rouse will be racing an eight-time veteran of the show tonight at 7 p.m. This opportunity wouldn’t have been possible without the support of his coaches and family, he said.

“It’s a pretty cool experience to get to the semifinals because I’ve been training for a long time with a lot of my coaches working really hard because it’s something I really wanted to do for such a long time,” Rouse said.

Rouse, who has competed in the junior show, said he has improved his speed and has become more disciplined by training every day and doing his best work.

“It was my mom who inspired me to do American Ninja Warrior,” he said. “…She applied for the show and made it on but couldn’t go because she tore her ACL. But She’s definitely been pushing me to my limits.”

Tonight’s challenge takes place in Los Angeles as the ninjas go head-to-head for the nationals finals. Find where to watch it here.

Watch KNWA/FOX24’s photographer Lauren Motley catch Rouse train in the video above.