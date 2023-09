ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Fire Department responded to a call about smoke and flames coming from the attic of the Smokin’ Joe’s Ribhouse around 5:30 a.m.

The building has visible smoke from the side of the building. Within 17 minutes the RFD reported the fire under control according to a Facebook post from the department.

There is no information on the cause of the fire.

The fire department is still at the scene.

KNWA/FOX24 has reached out to the responding crew for more information.