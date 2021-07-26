Watch for MIS-C in kids after they’ve had COVID-19

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, AR (KNWA/FOX24) — Doctors want parents to be on the look out for signs of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children, also known as MIS-C. This after the Arkansas Department of Health reports 18% of current active cases of COVID-19 are in children.

Toddler in Arkansas battles aftermath of COVID-19; Doctors warn of MIS-C

MIS-C is a long term after effect related to COVID-19. It happens when the immune system is ramped up and causes inflammation in vital organs like the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or intestines.

Kids recovering from COVID-19 are at a high risk of developing MIS-C. This is because their immune systems are still developing.

Symptoms include gut pain, chest pain, bloodshot eyes and fatigue.

Dr. Jessica Snowden is the Chair of Pediatric Infectious Disease for Arkansas Children’s Northwest. She’s seen it develop in kids who didn’t even know they had COVID-19 in the first place, but they typically end up hospitalized in the ICU with MIS-C.

“I think it’s the same rule of thumb that we as parents use all the time,” said Dr. Snowden. “If there is something that seems off and different about what’s going on, call your doctor and see if they have any thoughts on what we can do to make sure everything is ok.”

Arkansas Children’s as a system has cared for about 25 MIS-C patients during the pandemic.

Kids aren’t the only ones who can be affected. You can develop Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in adults, called MIS-A. However, it is less common.