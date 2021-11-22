WATCH: Greenwood Fire Department displays the possible danger of frying turkeys

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Greenwood Fire Department shared a video on Facebook November 22 of what can happen if a Thanksgiving turkey is not prepared correctly before frying.

The video below shows Greenwood firefighters demonstrating just how flammable a ill-prepared turkey can be.

Courtesy: Greenwood Fire Department

The Greenwood Fire Department says frying a turkey can be very dangerous if performed incorrectly. It says to always completely thaw turkeys before placing them into the deep fryer.

The fire department also says to not overfill the frying pot with cooking coil. This can cause an overflow which can catch fire.