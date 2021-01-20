WATCH: Jennifer Lopez sings ‘This Land Is Your Land’ and ‘America the Beautiful’ at Biden inauguration

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Jennifer Lopez performed “This Land Is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful” at the 59th presidential inauguration of Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Lopez sang a melody of the songs, including part of the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish.

“Una nación, bajo dios, indivisible, con libertad y justicia para todos,” Lopez sang, before referring to her track, “Let’s Get Loud.” 

  • WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Jennifer Lopez sings during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
  • WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Jennifer Lopez sings during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
  • WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Vice President Kamala Harris greets Jennifer Lopez during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
  • US Singer Jennifer Lopez sings “This Land is Your Land” at the Inauguration ceremony of the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Lopez was accompanied by members of the United States Marine Band.

Singers Lady Gaga and Garth Brooks also performed at the inauguration.

