FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA/FOX24 received video of a fire that occurred late Friday night in Fayetteville.

According to the Fayetteville Fire Department, the fire started as a vegetation fire off of North Porter Road on an unoccupied piece of property, with a couple of houses, barns, and a shed.

The shed was destroyed but all other surrounding structures survived. Fayetteville FD was dispatched around 11 p.m.

No information was given on what started the fire and no injuries were reported.