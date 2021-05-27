WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in Cristhian Bahena River’s trial about the murder of Mollie Tibbetts

NOTE: Some evidence presented in the case may contain graphic images.

DAVENPORT, Iowa – The murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts, resumed Thursday morning in Davenport with a rebuttal witness.

Prosecutor Scott Brown called Nick Wilson, a co-worker of Mollie’s boyfriend Dalton Jack, at the time of her disappearance. Wilson and Jack worked for Jasper Construction.

Wilson confirmed Jack was in Dubuque until after 7 p.m. the day Mollie disappeared. On cross-examination, he says he doesn’t know if Dalton watched a movie in his room that evening, as he told investigators at the time.

The defense has worked to raise doubts about Jack by bringing up an affair he had with another woman while he was with Mollie and also addressed previous anger issues.

After Wilson left the stand, the state rested its case again, and Judge Yates dismissed the jury. After they left, the defense renewed its motion for judgment of acquittal on the same grounds as before. Yates said that his same ruling will remain in effect.

Upon returning from a short 15-minute break, the judge delivered jury instructions and Prosecutor Scott Brown delivered his closing argument.

Brown largely focused on the first element of first-degree murder, what he called the identification element, laying out the state’s case that it was Bahena Rivera who stabbed, killed, and concealed the body of Mollie Tibbetts.

For just over an hour he walked through the major evidence in the case, including the surveillance video putting the defendant’s car near where Tibbetts was jogging; the defendant’s shifting stories and, ultimately, confession when interviewed by police; that he led them directly to the body after months of fruitless searching; and the DNA evidence and other physical evidence tying him to the case.

He called Bahena Rivera’s account of being coerced by two masked men “a figment of (Bahena Rivera’s) imagination” and promised to address it further in his final rebuttal.

Defense attorney Chad Frese is now delivering his closing arguments before the case goes to the jury.

Keep track of all the courtroom proceedings by following live-tweets from WHO 13’s Calyn Thompson or watch the live stream from the courtroom in the player above.

PREVIOUS STORY: Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts, took the stand in his own defense Wednesday.

His shocking testimony painted a completely different picture to the jury of what happened July 18, 2018 when Tibbetts disappeared.

Rivera spoke through an interpreter when the attorneys asked him questions. He told jurors two men broke into his home and forced him to drive. He said they had weapons, their faces, and they were wearing dark clothing. He did not know who they were.

Defense Attorney Jennifer Frese: And when you get into the car, which man gets in which seat? Rivera: The bigger one in back, the other gets in the seat beside me. Frese: The smaller one with a knife? Rivera: Yes. Frese: Did you drive? Rivera: Yes, Frese: Did they tell you where to go? Rivera: They just told me to drive straight. Frese: Did they make any comments while you were driving? Rivera: Yes, one of them said to the other something about someone running.

Rivera testified that the two men directed him to a cornfield, they took off, and that’s when he found Tibbetts’ body in his trunk. Rivera said he didn’t call the police because he was scared after the two men threatened to hurt his daughter and his daughter’s mother.

The prosecution had questions about how this story differs from what he told police in the interrogation.

Rivera said there were reasons he wasn’t honest with investigators in their initial interrogation.

Frese: Did you ever believe that things would be better if you told them what they wanted to hear? Rivera: Yes. Frese: Was that often? Rivera: Yes. Frese: Did they ever use the phrase, ‘help yourself?’ Rivera: Yes. Frese: And what did you take that to mean to you when they used that phrase? Rivera: Well, that if I help them, if I told them what they wanted to hear that they would help me.

Rivera did admit it was his car on surveillance footage and he was the one who put Tibbetts in the cornfield, but her death was not on him.

Prosecutor Scott Brown: Mr. Bahena, we’re not talking about the interview. We’re talking about what you did. Are we clear? Rivera: Yes. Brown: You stabbed Mollie Tibbets, isn’t that right? Rivera: No. Brown: You’re the one that did that, isn’t that true? Frese objected to this question, the judge sustained. Brown: You alone took Mollie Tibbetts into the corn, isn’t that right? Rivera: Yes. Brown: The two men that you mentioned didn’t help you do that, is that right? Rivera: Correct.

The defense rested its case Wednesday afternoon. Closing arguments will begin Thursday.