DES MOINES, Iowa — Watch live as former President Donald Trump holds a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Saturday.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. CT.

Several prominent Iowa Republicans are joining Trump at the rally, including Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley and U.S. Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson.

This is Trump’s first visit to Iowa since Joe Biden defeated him in the 2020 election.