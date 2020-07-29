Governor Hutchinson, Commerce Secretary announce Fiocchi of America to build plant in Little Rock

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 787 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Wednesday as the state continues to struggle with testing concerns.

"While the case number is somewhat flat from where we've been in previous days, the concern is that our testing is 4519, which is not as high as we wish it would be," Gov. Hutchinson said.