Governor Hutchinson, Commerce Secretary announce Fiocchi of America to build plant in Little Rock

News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: Fiocchi Ammunition Facebook page

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday morning Fiocchi of America will build a manufacturing plant in Little Rock.

The plant will manufacture ammunition.

According to Governor Asa Hutchinson said this will be a $15 million investment and will create 85 jobs.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers