Watch Live: Governor Hutchinson, state leaders to present proposed hate crime legislation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and members of the General Assembly will present a draft of proposed hate crime legislation Wednesday.
You can watch the event live above starting at 10 a.m.
If the livestream does not work, click here.
LATEST POSTS:
- ‘Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES,’ Pres. Trump tweets after company bans employees from wearing ‘MAGA’ attire
- Good Day NWA: Hard Times? Strong Roots! with the Fayetteville Roots Festival
- Good Day NWA: Estate Planning with Signature Bank
- Good Day NWA: Apple TV+’s “Little Voice” Season Finale
- President Trump wants to charge people crossing border to help pay for wall