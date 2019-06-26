WATCH LIVE: Pre-Democratic Primary Debate coverage

You can get prepped for the first Democratic Primary Debate by watching pre-debate coverage right here.

The debate begins at 8 p.m. tonight on NBC and will feature the following candidates: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

Pre-debate coverage begins at 7 p.m.

Watch pre-debate coverage in the live stream below: