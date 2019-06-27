WATCH LIVE: The Democratic Primary Debate

The first Democratic Primary Debate is airing live on NBC, and you can watch it right here.

Wednesday night’s debate is the first of two debates. The second debate airs on NBC Thursday night.

Wednesday’s debate features the following candidates: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

Watch the debate in the live stream below: