FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team had their first official practice for the upcoming season on Monday.

In reality, it was really the 11th practice this team has had together since they got 10 practices to prepare for the summer Europe Tour, which they went 3-0 in.

Hear what head coach Mike Neighbors, Makayla Daniels, Samara Spencer and Maryam Dauda had to say about that first practice on Monday and about the upcoming season in the videos below.

The team opens up the season at home on November 7th against Lousiana Monroe.